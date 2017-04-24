Colombia's ELN rebels free two hostag...

Colombia's ELN rebels free two hostages: Red Cross1 hour ago

Colombia's last active rebel group, the National Liberation Army , has freed two hostages after more than a month in captivity, the Red Cross said, a boost to ongoing peace talks. The hostages, who were seized in mid-March, were handed over to the Red Cross yesterday in a remote area in the northwestern region of Choco, the humanitarian group said in a statement.

