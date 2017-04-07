Colombian government, ELN agree to deescalate fighting
To "protect non-combatants and the civilian population from the effects of the armed conflict," both sides agreed to "decrease the intensity of the fighting," according to a joint statement. The statement was issued in Quito, Ecuador, where negotiators for the government and rebel group concluded the first round of peace talks aimed at ending five decades of fighting.
