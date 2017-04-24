BYD Rolls Out Largest Fleet of Electr...

BYD Rolls Out Largest Fleet of Electric Taxis in Ecuador

A fleet of 30 pure electric e5 taxis by BYD have debuted in Loja, Ecuador as the country's largest. The project was initiated by the local community and backed by the Ecuadorian government with a tax free incentive.

