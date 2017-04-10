April 5, 1859 - " Darwin sends first ...

April 5, 1859 - " Darwin sends first three chapters of The Origin of Species to his publisher

Naturalist Charles Darwin sends his publishers the first three chapters of Origin of Species, which will become one of the most influential books ever published. Knowing the fates of scientists who had published radical theories and been ostracized or worse, Darwin held off publishing his theory of natural selection for years.

