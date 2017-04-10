10 Things to Know for Today

Supporters of presidential candidate Guillermo Lasso protest near the National Electoral Council in Quito, Ecuador, Sunday, April 2, 2017. Ruling party candidate Lenin Moreno was declared the winner of Ecuador's presidential runoff Sunday, delivering a major setback to a recent right-ward surge in Latin American politics and providing continuity to President Rafael Correa's "Citizens' Revolution."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.