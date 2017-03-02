Work begins on Van Ness transit corridor
The first dirt was dug up by construction crews, and now the real work begins to construct San Francisco's first bus rapid transit system on Van Ness Avenue. For more than a decade, transit officials and planners have been working on the project, which includes constructing a center-running dedicated transit-only lane along a two-mile stretch of Van Ness Avenue, so that Muni buses in the corridor can run faster and be more reliable, transit officials from the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency said on Wednesday during a groundbreaking ceremony.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFBay.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Down with Correa! EcuadoriansWant Off the Socia... (Jun '15)
|May '16
|Julian
|2
|Mother and son from South Shore among 238 peopl... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jane
|1
|The Latest: Quebec people among Ecuador quake v... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|maybe connectin dots
|1
|Japan and Ecuador earthquakes not linked, seism... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|maybe connectin dots
|1
|The Latest: Spain Red Cross: 100,000 may need a... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|connectin dots
|1
|How one Colombian family allegedly helped 'El C... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|1
|The Ethical City: an Idea Whose Time Has Come (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Mr and Mrs Peg
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC