Work begins on Van Ness transit corridor

Work begins on Van Ness transit corridor

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: SFBay

The first dirt was dug up by construction crews, and now the real work begins to construct San Francisco's first bus rapid transit system on Van Ness Avenue. For more than a decade, transit officials and planners have been working on the project, which includes constructing a center-running dedicated transit-only lane along a two-mile stretch of Van Ness Avenue, so that Muni buses in the corridor can run faster and be more reliable, transit officials from the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency said on Wednesday during a groundbreaking ceremony.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFBay.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Down with Correa! EcuadoriansWant Off the Socia... (Jun '15) May '16 Julian 2
News Mother and son from South Shore among 238 peopl... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jane 1
News The Latest: Quebec people among Ecuador quake v... (Apr '16) Apr '16 maybe connectin dots 1
News Japan and Ecuador earthquakes not linked, seism... (Apr '16) Apr '16 maybe connectin dots 1
News The Latest: Spain Red Cross: 100,000 may need a... (Apr '16) Apr '16 connectin dots 1
News How one Colombian family allegedly helped 'El C... (Feb '16) Feb '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
News The Ethical City: an Idea Whose Time Has Come (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr and Mrs Peg 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,746 • Total comments across all topics: 279,291,047

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC