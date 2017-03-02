Work begins on Van Ness transit corridor

The first dirt was dug up by construction crews, and now the real work begins to construct San Francisco's first bus rapid transit system on Van Ness Avenue. For more than a decade, transit officials and planners have been working on the project, which includes constructing a center-running dedicated transit-only lane along a two-mile stretch of Van Ness Avenue, so that Muni buses in the corridor can run faster and be more reliable, transit officials from the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency said on Wednesday during a groundbreaking ceremony.

