Venezuelan archbishop: hundreds of families have no food

A Venezuelan archbishop has reported that many people are searching in garbage cans for something to eat, as serious shortages of food spread across the nation. "And we are not talking about homeless people or beggars, but of men, women, and children looking for food," said Archbishop Ullises Antonio Gutierrez Reyes of Ciudad Bolivar.

