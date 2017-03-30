Venezuela crisis worsens as Supreme C...

Venezuela crisis worsens as Supreme Court takes over Congress

Cuenca, Ecuador: Venezuela's Supreme Court has stripped the country's elected Congress of any power, raising fears of President Nicolas Maduro has taken a final step towards dictatorship. The court said it would assume all legislative functions amid its contention that legislators are operating outside of the law, in a move opposition leaders decried as a "coup".

