UN disability rights committee opens with a call to spotlight gender issues

A 9-year-old disabled boy's wheelchair stands at the entrance of the tent where he and his family are living since the April 2016 earthquake destroyed their house in Portoviejo, Manabi, Ecuador. Photo: UNICEF/Santiago Arcos 20 March 2017 – The United Nations committee monitoring efforts to protect rights of persons with disabilities today opened its spring session today in Geneva with a call to pay special attention to gender issues.

