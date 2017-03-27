The US once had an empire - and in the Virgin Islands, it still does

The US's national traditions of American exceptionalism and anti-imperialism perpetuate the myth that the US is not and has never been an empire. How can anyone forget George W Bush's infamous claim that the US was the only great power in history to have refused the opportunity to become an empire? But Bush was wrong: the US's imperial past is very real - and remnants of its empire are still around to this day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.