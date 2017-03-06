Searching the Deep Biosphere for Clues to Extraterrestrial Life

As a kid growing up I learned that all Earth life relied either directly or indirectly upon sunlight and an atmosphere with O2, textbook stuff. Then in the late 1970's, biologists discovered Riftia pachyptila , chemosynthetic tube worms, living around black smoker vents at the the bottom of the Pacific Ocean not far from the Galapagos Islands, the birthplace of Darwin's theory of evolution by natural selection.

