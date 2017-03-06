Searching the Deep Biosphere for Clue...

Searching the Deep Biosphere for Clues to Extraterrestrial Life

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Scientific American

As a kid growing up I learned that all Earth life relied either directly or indirectly upon sunlight and an atmosphere with O2, textbook stuff. Then in the late 1970's, biologists discovered Riftia pachyptila , chemosynthetic tube worms, living around black smoker vents at the the bottom of the Pacific Ocean not far from the Galapagos Islands, the birthplace of Darwin's theory of evolution by natural selection.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scientific American.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Down with Correa! EcuadoriansWant Off the Socia... (Jun '15) May '16 Julian 2
News Mother and son from South Shore among 238 peopl... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jane 1
News The Latest: Quebec people among Ecuador quake v... (Apr '16) Apr '16 maybe connectin dots 1
News Japan and Ecuador earthquakes not linked, seism... (Apr '16) Apr '16 maybe connectin dots 1
News The Latest: Spain Red Cross: 100,000 may need a... (Apr '16) Apr '16 connectin dots 1
News How one Colombian family allegedly helped 'El C... (Feb '16) Feb '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
News The Ethical City: an Idea Whose Time Has Come (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr and Mrs Peg 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,544 • Total comments across all topics: 279,392,126

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC