Pioneering Missionary Radio Station Honored for Innovation in Sharing the Gospel

The world's first Christian radio missionary station has been honored for its still-pioneering work in using new media to spread the good news of Jesus Christ. Photo: Geoff Kooistra, Reach Beyond's director of services in Ecuador, received the NRB International Media Award on behalf of partner HCJB Ecuador at Proclaim 17, the NRB International Christian Media Convention in Orlando, Fla.

