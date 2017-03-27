Leftist gains edge ahead of tense Ecuador presidential vote

Guillermo Lasso, presidential candidate for the CREO political party holds an Ecuador flag on stage during his closing campaign event ahead of Sunday's presidential runoff election in Quito, Ecuador, Wednesday, March 29, 2017. less Guillermo Lasso, presidential candidate for the CREO political party holds an Ecuador flag on stage during his closing campaign event ahead of Sunday's presidential runoff election in Quito, Ecuador, Wednesday, ... more Guillermo Lasso, presidential candidate for the CREO political party addresses the crowd during his closing campaign event ahead of Sunday's presidential runoff election in Quito, Ecuador, Wednesday, March 29, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.