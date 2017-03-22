'Galapagos Life' a Lesson for Planet ...

'Galapagos Life' a Lesson for Planet Earth

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Noozhawk

A documentarian, her latest film, Galapagos Life, profiles the people who live in what is arguably among the world's most beautiful locations; and one that is also fraught with immense challenges. Galapagos Life shows how the 25,000 residents there have formed a collective and societal bond, adhering to the credo that protection and preservation of the environment is a priority above all else.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Down with Correa! EcuadoriansWant Off the Socia... (Jun '15) May '16 Julian 2
News Mother and son from South Shore among 238 peopl... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jane 1
News The Latest: Quebec people among Ecuador quake v... (Apr '16) Apr '16 maybe connectin dots 1
News Japan and Ecuador earthquakes not linked, seism... (Apr '16) Apr '16 maybe connectin dots 1
News The Latest: Spain Red Cross: 100,000 may need a... (Apr '16) Apr '16 connectin dots 1
News How one Colombian family allegedly helped 'El C... (Feb '16) Feb '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
News The Ethical City: an Idea Whose Time Has Come (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr and Mrs Peg 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Wildfires
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,418 • Total comments across all topics: 279,741,654

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC