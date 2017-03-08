Ecuador's presidential election could...

Ecuador's presidential election could have big consequences for the...

There is less than a month to go before the second round of Ecuador's presidential election, the outcome of which could end Julian Assange's nearly five-year stay in the country's London embassy. The April 2 runoff election pits Lenin Moreno, successor to current left-wing President Rafael Correa, against Guillermo Lasso, the right-wing opposition candidate.

Chicago, IL

