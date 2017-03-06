Ecuador's Fanesca Is A Lenten Soup Flavored With Centuries Of Tradition
In Latin America, Lent is full of elaborate Catholic rituals, from palm weavings and sawdust carpets to processions of robed penitents. But only in Ecuador will you find fanesca , the equally elaborate Lenten soup.
