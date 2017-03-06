Ecuador: 2 million lifted from povert...

Ecuador: 2 million lifted from poverty since 2009

Ecuador's National Institute of Statistics and Censuses reported in January that the country's multidimensional poverty rate dropped 16.5% between 2009 and 2015, translating into 1.9 million Ecuadorians who no longer live in poverty. "Socioeconomic poverty will be fundamentally solved through changes in the relations of power a through political processes," Ecuadorian President Rafael Correa said.

