Earth Hour: Lights go off at landmarks around the world for climate change

Saturday Mar 25

From the Eiffel Tower to Tower Bridge, the Empire State Building to the Brandenburg Gate, thousands of landmarks switched off their lights to urge action on climate change. People and businesses also dimmed their lights for an hour between 8.30pm and 9.30pm local time.

