Disney in the Andes? Ecuador's kitsch...

Disney in the Andes? Ecuador's kitschy castles are under siege

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Miami Herald

For more than 80 years, this Andean capital has been guarded by a strange array of kitschy castles - brimming with turrets and towers, spires and faux drawbridges, Moorish cupolas and sweeping staircases. In a city internationally renowned for its colonial architecture the castillos de Quito have often been dismissed as architectural oddities and mid-century eyesores.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Down with Correa! EcuadoriansWant Off the Socia... (Jun '15) May '16 Julian 2
News Mother and son from South Shore among 238 peopl... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jane 1
News The Latest: Quebec people among Ecuador quake v... (Apr '16) Apr '16 maybe connectin dots 1
News Japan and Ecuador earthquakes not linked, seism... (Apr '16) Apr '16 maybe connectin dots 1
News The Latest: Spain Red Cross: 100,000 may need a... (Apr '16) Apr '16 connectin dots 1
News How one Colombian family allegedly helped 'El C... (Feb '16) Feb '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
News The Ethical City: an Idea Whose Time Has Come (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr and Mrs Peg 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,286 • Total comments across all topics: 279,377,192

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC