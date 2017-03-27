Commentary: Chronicles of a Chronic Caribbean Chronicler: Red lights...

By Earl Bousquet Red lights are flashing across Ecuador, as millions in the small South American nation prepare to return to the polls on April 2, in an election that will determine whether they continue the 'Citizens Revolution' of the past decade, or opt to reverse the progressive socialist trend that has so changed their lives during that time. Earl Bousquet is Editor-at-Large of The Diplomatic Courier and author of the regional newspaper column entitled Chronicles of a Chronic Caribbean Chronicler It's a close race following the first round on February 19, which was won by the candidate seeking to succeed outgoing President Rafael Correa.

