Colombian President, FARC leader discuss peace agreement
Bogota, March 27 - Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos has met FARC's top leader Rodrigo Londono to follow up on the implementation of the peace agreement between the two sides. The meeting on Sunday took place in the department of Bolivar.
