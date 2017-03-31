China eyes huge opportunities for green market: experts
China is the largest and the fastest growing market for green technologies due to its heavy investments in renewable energies. Marcela Portaluppi, Ecuadorian expert of renewable energy, said that the whole world thanks China for making an effort to improve the environmental conditions for the population.
