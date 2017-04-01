Chief ELN negotiator says dialogue with Colombia gov't going well
The dialogue between the Colombian government and the National Liberation Army is seeing progress on topics such as the participation of Colombian society in the peace process, Pablo Beltran, the ELN's chief negotiator said Friday. In an interview with Radio Public de Ecuador, Beltran called the first round of peace talks, which began on Feb. 7 in Quito, Ecuador, as positive.
