Celebrating student leadership and im...

Celebrating student leadership and impact

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Dalhousie News

Dalhousie rolled out the red carpet through a path of star-spangled balloons last Thursday night for 400 guests at the 6th Annual Impact Awards. Students, families, friends, staff, and faculty took their seats in a beautifully decorated McInnes Room to take in the night's celebrations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dalhousie News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Down with Correa! EcuadoriansWant Off the Socia... (Jun '15) May '16 Julian 2
News Mother and son from South Shore among 238 peopl... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jane 1
News The Latest: Quebec people among Ecuador quake v... (Apr '16) Apr '16 maybe connectin dots 1
News Japan and Ecuador earthquakes not linked, seism... (Apr '16) Apr '16 maybe connectin dots 1
News The Latest: Spain Red Cross: 100,000 may need a... (Apr '16) Apr '16 connectin dots 1
News How one Colombian family allegedly helped 'El C... (Feb '16) Feb '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
News The Ethical City: an Idea Whose Time Has Come (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr and Mrs Peg 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,518 • Total comments across all topics: 279,935,440

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC