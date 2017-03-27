Canacol Energy Ltd. Announces 2P Rese...

Canacol Energy Ltd. Announces 2P Reserves of 85 MMBOE Worth US$1.3B...

Canacol Energy Ltd. is pleased to report its light, medium and heavy crude oil and conventional natural gas reserves and deemed volumes for the fiscal year end December 31, 2016. The Corporation engaged DeGolyer and MacNaughton Canada Limited to prepare independent reserves evaluations for its two primary conventional natural gas fields in Colombia and for its oil reserves in Colombia and deemed volumes in Ecuador.

