Canacol Energy Ltd. Announces 2P Reserves of 85 MMBOE Worth US$1.3B...
Canacol Energy Ltd. is pleased to report its light, medium and heavy crude oil and conventional natural gas reserves and deemed volumes for the fiscal year end December 31, 2016. The Corporation engaged DeGolyer and MacNaughton Canada Limited to prepare independent reserves evaluations for its two primary conventional natural gas fields in Colombia and for its oil reserves in Colombia and deemed volumes in Ecuador.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Down with Correa! EcuadoriansWant Off the Socia... (Jun '15)
|May '16
|Julian
|2
|Mother and son from South Shore among 238 peopl... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jane
|1
|The Latest: Quebec people among Ecuador quake v... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|maybe connectin dots
|1
|Japan and Ecuador earthquakes not linked, seism... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|maybe connectin dots
|1
|The Latest: Spain Red Cross: 100,000 may need a... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|connectin dots
|1
|How one Colombian family allegedly helped 'El C... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|1
|The Ethical City: an Idea Whose Time Has Come (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Mr and Mrs Peg
|1
