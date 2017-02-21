Winston Aldworth: The ultimate overst...

Winston Aldworth: The ultimate overstayer

Monday

For any Kiwi who has spent time living in London, Julian Assange - the Australia-born Wikileaks founder who has been crashing at the Ecuadorian embassy in London since June 2012 - will cut a strikingly familiar figure. Our trans-Tasman cousins are notorious for arriving at a London-based mate's house with little more than a sleeping bag, a rucksack and a well-thumbed Lonely Planet to their name.

