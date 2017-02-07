View Comments
Even in the more liberal climes of our northern neighbors do flop the bald-faced schemes and scams concocted and perpetrated by one Steven Donziger, litigant extraordinaire, foe of Chevron, repeat loser, legal masochist. Ahab had better luck with Moby.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Review Online.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Down with Correa! EcuadoriansWant Off the Socia... (Jun '15)
|May '16
|Julian
|2
|Mother and son from South Shore among 238 peopl... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jane
|1
|The Latest: Quebec people among Ecuador quake v... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|maybe connectin dots
|1
|Japan and Ecuador earthquakes not linked, seism... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|maybe connectin dots
|1
|The Latest: Spain Red Cross: 100,000 may need a... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|connectin dots
|1
|How one Colombian family allegedly helped 'El C... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|1
|The Ethical City: an Idea Whose Time Has Come (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Mr and Mrs Peg
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC