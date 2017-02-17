U.N. Syria envoy cautious on upcoming...

U.N. Syria envoy cautious on upcoming Geneva talks

12 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Feb 19 The United Nations envoy to Syria said on Sunday talks to be held from Feb. 23 in Geneva would aim to see if there was a window for political negotiations to advance. "Astana is the only place for the cessation of hostilities and Geneva is to see if there is any space for political discussion," Staffan de Mistura told delegates at the Munich Security Conference, referring to separate ceasefire talks in the Kazakh capital between Turkey, Russia and Iran.

Chicago, IL

