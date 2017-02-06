Three Things You Might Not Know About...

Three Things You Might Not Know About Charles Darwin

Read more: National Public Radio

This Sunday, Feb. 12, is Darwin Day , an international day of celebration commemorating the birth of Charles Darwin and his contributions to science. It's also an excuse for science- and evolution-themed events around the globe, and for all of us to take a moment to appreciate the value of science and the wonders of the natural world.

Chicago, IL

