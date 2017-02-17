The world's most romantic hotels

Monday Feb 13

An intimate, 25-suite hideaway overlooking Zihuatanejo Bay proves that romance can be found even in the most remote stretches of the planet-especially when there are private plunge pools and sweeping views. La Casa Que Canta is a World's Best veteran, and this year, the Mexican resort snagged the top spot on our list of the most romantic hotels on the planet: a distinction shared by the sophisticated Casa Gangotena property in Quito, Ecuador.

