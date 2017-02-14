Steve Grimmett after his 5th operation in Ecuador
SWINDON rocker Steve Grimmett, who has been in hospital in Ecuador for the last month after having part of his leg amputated, is set to come home next week. Steve, 57 was on a five-week tour of South America when he started to feel unwell and all gigs with his band Grim Reaper were put on hold.
