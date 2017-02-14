Steve Grimmett after his 5th operatio...

Steve Grimmett after his 5th operation in Ecuador

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 9 Read more: This is Wiltshire

SWINDON rocker Steve Grimmett, who has been in hospital in Ecuador for the last month after having part of his leg amputated, is set to come home next week. Steve, 57 was on a five-week tour of South America when he started to feel unwell and all gigs with his band Grim Reaper were put on hold.

Start the conversation, or Read more at This is Wiltshire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Down with Correa! EcuadoriansWant Off the Socia... (Jun '15) May '16 Julian 2
News Mother and son from South Shore among 238 peopl... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jane 1
News The Latest: Quebec people among Ecuador quake v... (Apr '16) Apr '16 maybe connectin dots 1
News Japan and Ecuador earthquakes not linked, seism... (Apr '16) Apr '16 maybe connectin dots 1
News The Latest: Spain Red Cross: 100,000 may need a... (Apr '16) Apr '16 connectin dots 1
News How one Colombian family allegedly helped 'El C... (Feb '16) Feb '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
News The Ethical City: an Idea Whose Time Has Come (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr and Mrs Peg 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Al Franken
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,766 • Total comments across all topics: 278,873,121

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC