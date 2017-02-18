Spotlight: Ecuadorians to go to polls...

Spotlight: Ecuadorians to go to polls to choose next president

Some 12.8 million eligible voters will go to the polls on Sunday to choose a successor to President Rafael Correa, whose 10-year tenure brought much-needed stability to the South American nation. From 1997 to 2007, Ecuador had seven presidents, the last three were ousted before the end of their four-year term.

