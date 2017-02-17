Remains of tortoise Lonesome George returning to Ecuador
QUITO, Ecuador Lonesome George is returning to the Galapagos Islands, where his longevity as the last of his giant tortoise species and fruitless attempts to find him a mate made him a local legend. George died at age 90 from natural causes in 2012.
