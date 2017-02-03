Man busted at JFK Airport with cocaine inside tuna cans
Customs cops arrested an Ecuadorian man at Kennedy Airport after they found cocaine hidden in three cans of tuna, officials said. Jaime Macias, 21, had just landed on a flight from the city of Guayaquil.
