Lasso to win runoff in Ecuador presidency - Cedatos poll

Former banker Guillermo Lasso is seen beating leftist government candidate Lenin Moreno for Ecuador's presidency in a runoff on April 2 with more than half of all valid votes, according to a poll by Cedatos. A nail-biter election left Lasso far behind Moreno last weekend, although Moreno fell just short of the required 40 percent of all votes and a 10-point difference to win outright.

