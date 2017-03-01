Lasso to win runoff in Ecuador presid...

Lasso to win runoff in Ecuador presidency - Cedatos poll

Sunday Feb 26 Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Former banker Guillermo Lasso is seen beating leftist government candidate Lenin Moreno for Ecuador's presidency in a runoff on April 2 with more than half of all valid votes, according to a poll by Cedatos. A nail-biter election left Lasso far behind Moreno last weekend, although Moreno fell just short of the required 40 percent of all votes and a 10-point difference to win outright.

Chicago, IL

