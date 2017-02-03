How birds of a feather evolved together

How birds of a feather evolved together

Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: BBC News

The study found there was a burst of evolution of different beak shapes early in the history of birds, soon after other dinosaurs died out. While visiting the Galapagos Islands, Darwin discovered several species of finches that varied from island to island, which helped him to develop his theory of natural selection.

