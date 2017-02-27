Galapagos tortoise back from the brink
The Galapagos Islands are world-famous as a laboratory of biological evolution. Some 30 percent of the plants, 80 percent of the land birds and 97 percent of the reptiles on this remote archipelago are found nowhere else on Earth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Earth & Sky.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Down with Correa! EcuadoriansWant Off the Socia... (Jun '15)
|May '16
|Julian
|2
|Mother and son from South Shore among 238 peopl... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jane
|1
|The Latest: Quebec people among Ecuador quake v... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|maybe connectin dots
|1
|Japan and Ecuador earthquakes not linked, seism... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|maybe connectin dots
|1
|The Latest: Spain Red Cross: 100,000 may need a... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|connectin dots
|1
|How one Colombian family allegedly helped 'El C... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|1
|The Ethical City: an Idea Whose Time Has Come (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Mr and Mrs Peg
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC