Galapagos Island native reveals paradise's pros and cons
'There are no shops and we run out of beer, but the female-to-male ratio was two-to-one and the views are nice': Galapagos Island native reveals the pros and cons of living in paradise But a man living on one of the world's most desirable archipelagos reveals that there are plenty of minuses to the Robinson Crusoe lifestyle - along with the obvious pluses. Maximo Friere, 75, who lives on the remote island of Floreana in the Galapagos told MailOnline Travel that he grew up by candlelight and today beer often runs out if the supply boat fails to arrive.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Down with Correa! EcuadoriansWant Off the Socia... (Jun '15)
|May '16
|Julian
|2
|Mother and son from South Shore among 238 peopl... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jane
|1
|The Latest: Quebec people among Ecuador quake v... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|maybe connectin dots
|1
|Japan and Ecuador earthquakes not linked, seism... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|maybe connectin dots
|1
|The Latest: Spain Red Cross: 100,000 may need a... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|connectin dots
|1
|How one Colombian family allegedly helped 'El C... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|1
|The Ethical City: an Idea Whose Time Has Come (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Mr and Mrs Peg
|1
