For St. Kateri squire, Ecuador relief is personal
Although he was nearly 3,000 miles away, St. Kateri Squire Sebastian Gomez felt a personal responsibility to help those in need. Since his mother Lelia grew up in Esmeraldas Ecuador, Sebastian took action and rallied his fellow Columbian Squires to raise money to help the relief efforts.
