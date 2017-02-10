Experience of a lifetime for Cape Bre...

Experience of a lifetime for Cape Breton University students

Cape Breton University senior nursing students will participate in an international nursing experience later this month. A group of 24 students and four CBU staff members will travel to Quito, Ecuador, to volunteer in various units including medical-surgical, emergency, obstetrics, neonatal and operating rooms.

