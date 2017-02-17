Epic 'Planet Earth II' offers creatures'-eye view of nature

In this undated image made from video provided by the BBC, hatchling marine iguanas - just a few minutes old - huddle together on a rock near the sea shore where they will spend their lives in the Galapagos Islands, Ecuador. From jungles to deserts to mountains, the BBC's epic nature series "Planet Earth II" takes viewers around the world - and around many genres of television.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.