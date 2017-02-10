Ecuador's Opposition Candidate Says He Will Evict Julian Assange from the London Embassy

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange speaks from the balcony of the Ecuadorian embassy where he continues to seek asylum following an extradition request from Sweden, on February 5, 2016 in London. Ecuadorians head to the polls for general elections on February 19. And if they end up backing the main opposition candidate Guillermo Lasso, Julian Assange could find his stay at the country's London embassy coming to a halt.

