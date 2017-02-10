Ecuadora s upcoming election could ha...

Ecuadora s upcoming election could hand an eviction notice to Julian Assange

Friday Feb 10

Whichever way upcoming elections in Ecuador go, it looks like the days of Julian Assange's asylum at its embassy in London are numbered. In an interview with the Guardian , the main opposition party candidate, Guillermo Lasso, said that housing the WikiLeaks founder is too expensive for a country in the throes of a recession and that he would swiftly evict him should he become president.

