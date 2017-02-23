Ecuador presidential election heads to runoff

Ecuador's presidential election is heading to a runoff as the leading ruling party candidate Lenin Moreno failed to garner an absolute majority in the first-round race on Feb. 19, according to results released by National Electoral Council on Thursday. "On April 2, there will be a runoff between the two presidential tickets Moreno-Glas and Lasso-Paez," the head of the CNE, Juan Pablo Pozo, posted on Twitter, referring to the leading candidates and their running mates.

