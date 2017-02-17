Ecuador opposition candidate vows to remove Assange, denounce Venezuela
Ecuador's lead opposition candidate is offering a sharp break with ten years of leftist rule in the Andean country, vowing to remove Wikileaks founder Julian Assange from the nation's London embassy, speak out against Venezuela's socialist government, and likely renegotiate debts with China. Guillermo Lasso, presidential candidate from the CREO party, talks to Reuters in Guayaquil, Ecuador February 16, 2017.
