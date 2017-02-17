Ecuador not - Unknown' to Jews fleein...

Ecuador not - Unknown' to Jews fleeing Shoa

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 13 Read more: New Jersey Jewish News

Ecuadorian native Anna Rosa Kohn of Princeton, left, speaks with attendees at the screening of An Unknown Country , Glenda Mendelsohn of Yardley and Janet Moshe of Jerusalem. or some Jews desperate to escape Europe in the late 1930s, Ecuadorian consuls offered visas to those willing to work in industry or agriculture.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Jewish News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Down with Correa! EcuadoriansWant Off the Socia... (Jun '15) May '16 Julian 2
News Mother and son from South Shore among 238 peopl... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jane 1
News The Latest: Quebec people among Ecuador quake v... (Apr '16) Apr '16 maybe connectin dots 1
News Japan and Ecuador earthquakes not linked, seism... (Apr '16) Apr '16 maybe connectin dots 1
News The Latest: Spain Red Cross: 100,000 may need a... (Apr '16) Apr '16 connectin dots 1
News How one Colombian family allegedly helped 'El C... (Feb '16) Feb '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
News The Ethical City: an Idea Whose Time Has Come (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr and Mrs Peg 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,200 • Total comments across all topics: 278,963,762

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC