Ecuador election heads to runoff between Moreno and Lasso

15 hrs ago Read more: Buenos Aires Herald

Ecuador's presidential election will go to an April runoff between leftist government candidate Lenn Moreno and ex-banker Guillermo Lasso, the electoral body has confirmed, after a nail-biter first round over the weekend. Moreno needed 40 percent of valid votes and a 10 percentage-point difference over his nearest rival to win outright.

Chicago, IL

