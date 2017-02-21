Earth, air and fire inspire deep gree...

Earth, air and fire inspire deep green interior of Ecuador's twisted tower

Design firm ArquitectA3nica transformed an 18-story tower in Quito, Ecuador into a slender urban sculpture that twists upwards to meet the sky. The building's animated exterior is matched by a deep green interior designed by Marcel Wanders , and belongs to a larger scheme comprising four major developments conceived in collaboration between leading experts in real estate development, industrial design and architecture.

