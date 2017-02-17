Colombia, ELN announce first accord a...

Colombia, ELN announce first accord at peace talks

Colombia's government and the country's last active rebel force announced a preliminary agreement in their work toward a permanent ceasefire at peace talks on Thursday. The government is seeking a peace deal with the leftist National Liberation Army to seal "complete peace" after signing an accord last year with the bigger Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia .

