Colombia begins formal peace talks with No. 2 rebel group
Ecuador's Foreign Minister Guillaume Long, center, welcomes National Liberation Army representative Pablo Beltran, right, and Colombia's government representative Juan Camilo Restrepo, left, during a ceremony marking the start of formal peace talks in Quito, Ecuador, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. Colombia's government representative Juan Camilo Restrepo, right, shakes hands with National Liberation Army representative Pablo Beltran during a ceremony marking the start of formal peace talks in Quito, Ecuador, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Down with Correa! EcuadoriansWant Off the Socia... (Jun '15)
|May '16
|Julian
|2
|Mother and son from South Shore among 238 peopl... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jane
|1
|The Latest: Quebec people among Ecuador quake v... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|maybe connectin dots
|1
|Japan and Ecuador earthquakes not linked, seism... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|maybe connectin dots
|1
|The Latest: Spain Red Cross: 100,000 may need a... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|connectin dots
|1
|How one Colombian family allegedly helped 'El C... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|1
|The Ethical City: an Idea Whose Time Has Come (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Mr and Mrs Peg
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC